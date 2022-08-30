Germany has almost reached its limit in weapons supply to Ukraine – Lambrecht

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Germany might soon halt deliveries of military assistance to Ukraine because Germany’s Armed Forces, Bundeswehr has almost reached the limit of weapons left in its warehouses, Die Welt, reported on 30 August.
Earlier, Bundeswehr transferred several self-propelled howitzers and multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.
