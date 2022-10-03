Russia’s State Duma unanimously approves annexation of Ukraine’s occupied territories

The deputies of Russia’s State Duma – the lower house of Parliament – ratified the “agreements” on the annexation of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics” (Ukraine’s occupied Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts), and two other partially occupied regions – Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. All four bills submitted to the Parliament by Russia’s President were unanimously adopted by the deputies, Meduza reports.

After approval by the State Duma, the agreements must be approved by the Federation Council and finally certified by Vladimir Putin to finish the formal annexation procedure.

On 30 September, when Putin signed the “agreements” on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions with the chiefs of the Russian occupation authorities of the regions, Ukraine sanctioned thousands of Russians and noted that this step by Putin doesn’t change anything for Ukraine which continues to liberate its territories from Russian occupation.

The US and Canada also imposed new sanctions on Russia in the wake of Russia’s land grab, while the EU and Turkey comdemned the annexation.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
