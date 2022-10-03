Russia’s State Duma unanimously approves annexation of Ukraine’s occupied territories

The deputies of Russia’s State Duma – the lower house of Parliament – ratified the “agreements” on the annexation of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics” (Ukraine’s occupied Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts), and two other partially occupied regions – Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. All four bills submitted to the Parliament by Russia’s President were unanimously adopted by the deputies, Meduza reports.

After approval by the State Duma, the agreements must be approved by the Federation Council and finally certified by Vladimir Putin to finish the formal annexation procedure.

On 30 September, when Putin signed the “agreements” on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions with the chiefs of the Russian occupation authorities of the regions, Ukraine sanctioned thousands of Russians and noted that this step by Putin doesn’t change anything for Ukraine which continues to liberate its territories from Russian occupation.

🇺🇦 #Crimea is Ukraine. #Donetsk is Ukraine. #Kherson is Ukraine. #Luhansk is Ukraine. #Zaporizhzhia is Ukraine. Nothing changes for Ukraine: we continue liberating our land and our people, restoring our territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/aAiaQqi7t2 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) September 30, 2022

The US and Canada also imposed new sanctions on Russia in the wake of Russia’s land grab, while the EU and Turkey comdemned the annexation.

Read also:

.@pontifex calls for ceasefire, negotiations in Russo-Ukrainian war This comes after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's southeast after which Zelenskyy ruled out negotiating with Putin, and an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensivehttps://t.co/8zvhSITVTN — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 2, 2022