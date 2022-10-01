Fire reported at Belbek air base in occupied Crimea, occupation authorities suggest incident

Fire at the Belbek air field near Sevastopol, occupied Crimea on 1 October 2022. Source.

At about 18:00, the Telegram channel ChP Krym published photos of a large plume of black some rising reportedly over the Belbek military air base in occupied Crimea. Belbek is the home base of Russia’s 27th Composite Aviation Division.

“Clouds of smoke over Liubymivka (the settlement closest to the Belbek air base, – Ed.). Eyewitnesses report that they’ve heard an explosion,” the Telegram channel ChP Sevastopol wrote.

The so-called “governor of Sevastopol,” Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote on his Telegram channel at about 18:40:

“Regarding the situation at Belbek. During landing, a plane went beyond the runway, there was a partial explosion of ammunition. The pilot managed to eject. The fire was quickly extinguished, the airfield was not damaged.”

Update:

The video confirms the version of the occupation authorities that a Russian military plane blew up outside the runway at Belbek after it ran past the runway: