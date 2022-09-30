Russia kills 23 in missile strike on humanitarian column in Zaporizhzhia (18+)

Russia kills 23 in missile strike on humanitarian column in Zaporizhzhia (18+)

Photo: local TG channel Zaporozhye Novosti 

At least 23 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 28 wounded after a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of the east-Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

The strike hit a column of cars with people who were planning to depart to Russian-occupied territories to evacuate their relatives and deliver humanitarian aid, secretary of Zaporizhzhia city council Anatoly Kurtiev informed.

He said that a day of mourning has been announced in Zaporizhzhia.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy Head of the President’s Office, stated that according to preliminary data, Russia launched 16 missiles from the S-300 surface-to-air missile system. Apart from the car column, the missiles struck the territory of an auto market.

