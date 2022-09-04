Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 2 Russian missiles today

This morning, the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian air-based Kh-59 missile over Mykolaiv Oblast, then a cruise missile got destroyed in the area of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine.

The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces says that the second shot-down missile was likely the Iskander-K.

In total, throughout this morning Russian troops launched more than 10 missiles: the air-based Kh-59 and Kh-31, anti-ship P-800 Onyx, and cruise missiles Iskander-K, the Command noted.

Also, the Russian troops "continue to use the S-300 anti-aircraft missiles" to attack frontline cities, the Air Force Command reported. 📹via @samotniyskhid: launches of Russian S-300 missiles targeting Donetsk oblast from occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast, about 00:55 on Sep 1 pic.twitter.com/3pLntS0Lbq — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 4, 2022