Emergency stoppage of last generator considered at Zaporizhzhia NPP – IAEA head

IAEA head urged to stop shelling near Zaporizhzhia NPP due to critical situation in power supply to the plant.

The energy infrastructure that feeds Energodar is destroyed due to shelling, and the possibility of stopping the only operating reactor at ZNPP is now being considered. Then the plant will be switched to emergency diesel generators, IAEA director general Raphael Grossi said in the video he tweeted.

“The situation is becoming increasingly dangerous. I urge an immediate cessation of shelling. This is the only way to ensure that we are not in danger of a nuclear accident,” he said.

Shelling has caused a complete blackout in #Enerhodar and compromised the safe operation of the nearby #Zaporizhzhya NPP. This must stop & a Nuclear Safety & Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) agreed immediately. An NPP can never be a pawn of war. https://t.co/jMMf7jk12S pic.twitter.com/7djejJe80G — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 9, 2022