High ranking quisling/ex FSB officer killed in strike on his room in occupied Kherson – Russian media

Buildong where the deputy quisling of Kherson lived. Credit: Media Malkovich /TG 

Russia’s state-controlled TASS reports that the deputy of Kherson Oblast’s chief quisling and ex-Russian FSB officer Aleksei Katerinchev was killed when a missile struck his house in central Kherson, a Russian-occupied city in Ukraine’s south.

Katerichev, who called hinself the “first deputy for security of the head of the military-civilian administration of Kherson Oblast, ” was reported to have been killed after being appointed to the occupying administration in Ukraine a little over one month ago. The occupiers accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of a “precision strike with HIMARS MLRS” that hit his room.

During 1996-2021, Katerinchev served in the Russian Border Troops, and afterward in units of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). Since 2021, he worked as first deputy chief of the Leader Center.

