Belarus is preparing airfields and railways to receive troops – Ukraine’s General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that Belarusian military airfields and railways are being prepared for the reception of troops.

The military airfield of the Lunynets Air Force Base in Belarus (50 km from the state border with Ukraine), measures are underway to develop the airfield, repair barracks, dormitories, warehouses, etc. This points to the probable intentions of long-term use of this airfield, in particular by units of the Russian Armed Forces.

Such engineering works are also carried out on the territory of the Zyabrivka airfield (25 km from the state border with Ukraine). The S-400 anti-aircraft missile division and a number of radar stations of Russia also continue to be stationed here.

And in the area of ​​the city of Osypovichi (180 km from the state border with Ukraine), elements of the Iskander missile division were recorded.

Measures are underway to inspect and prepare the Belarusian railway for the transportation of troops. Also, according to available information, training of employees of the private security company “Hart-Service” (RB) is underway under the leadership of individuals from the “Wagner” PMC (RF).

Earlier, the Main Directorate of Intelligence reported that places were being prepared in Belarus for the accommodation of 20,000 people mobilized from the Russian Federation.