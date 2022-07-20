The US will provide four additional HIMARS to Ukraine, training for Ukrainian pilots possible

Latest news Ukraine

The US will provide 4 additional rocket launchers to Ukraine as part of a forthcoming package of military assistance, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. Once delivered, the US will have sent a total of 16 HIMARS to Ukraine. 
The US & allies are examining possible training for Ukrainian pilots to help Kyiv build a future air force, Air Force Chief General Charles Brown told Reuters. The considered training usually takes 2-4 months but pilots should be removed from battlefield for that time.

