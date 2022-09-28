NATO should respond devastatingly to possible Russia’s nuclear attack on Ukraine – Polish FM

In his commentary to NBC News during his visit to Washington, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said that a possible Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine should spark NATO’s non-nuclear devastating response.

“To the best of our knowledge, Putin is threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons on Ukrainian soil, not to attack NATO, which means that Nato should respond in a conventional way,” Rau told NBC News. “But the response should be devastating. And I suppose this is the clear message that the NATO alliance is sending to Russia right now.”

He also said that the Russian mobilization wouldn’t change the course of the war, but could weaken the Russians’ support for the government’s actions.

