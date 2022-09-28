By middle of 2023, Ukrainians will be in Crimea – predicts Former Commander of US Army in Europe

The former commander of the US Army in Europe, General Ben Hodges, predicts that the Armed Forces will be in occupied Crimea by the middle of the next year, LRT media reports.

“I hope that by the end of this year, Ukrainian troops will push back Russian troops at the position of February 23,” said  Hodges. “And by the middle of next year, Ukrainians will be in Crimea.”

Also, Hodges doubts that Russian mobilization will be successful. As it’s not for sure the Russians will be able to mobilize 300,000 men and to train them in a very short time.

On Sept. 21, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had announced partial mobilisation, that led to protests and Russian men fled abroad.

