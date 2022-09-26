1.5 million Ukrainians can’t return home from Russia

About 1.5 million Ukrainians, most of whom are women and children, are currently in Russia without the possibility of returning home, and their relatives cannot establish contact with them, reported the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna during an event on the grounds of the UN General Assembly.

During the event, special attention was paid to the issue of the forcible deportation of Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia. Stefanishyna called on international society for the protection of human rights and to redouble efforts to prevent the violent exploitation of Ukrainians.