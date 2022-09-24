Russian bases destroyed in occupied Kherson, Nova Kakhovka – media (video)

Latest news Ukraine

Last night local sources reported alleged Ukrainian GMLRS strikes on Russian military facilities in Russians occupied cities of Nova Kakhovka and Kherson in south-Ukrainian Kherson Oblast. The Ukrainian military didn’t officially confirm the strikes yet.

One of local residents published a message last night regarding the Kherson-based Petrovsky machine-building plant:

“There are about 20 tanks, Smerches (large-calibre MLRS, – Ed), and some MLRS. In the evening, several more Ural trucks also arrived. They say it’s full of equipment, they ask to strike.”

At 2:13 EEST, a local Kherson Telegram channel wrote:

“Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the positions of orcs (Russians, – Ed.) in Nova Kakhovka.

UPD. Also, there was a strike on orcs at the Petrovsky factory. […] The information is not confirmed! We are waiting for the report OpCommand South.”

This morning’s video shows new damage to a workshop building allegedly at the Kherson machine-building plant:

According to the morning report of Ukraine’s General Staff,

“[On Sep 23, the Ukrainian Army’s] missile troops and artillery hit 6 control points, more than 20 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 3 air defense positions, and 4 warehouses with ammunition.”

However, the General Staff’s report doesn’t specify the areas of the strikes, moreover, the local reports suggest that attacks on Nova Kakhovka and Kherson facilities took place past midnight, i.e. on 24 September which means that they may be mentioned in later reports today and tomorrow morning.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags