Russian bases destroyed in occupied Kherson, Nova Kakhovka – media (video)

Last night local sources reported alleged Ukrainian GMLRS strikes on Russian military facilities in Russians occupied cities of Nova Kakhovka and Kherson in south-Ukrainian Kherson Oblast. The Ukrainian military didn’t officially confirm the strikes yet.

One of local residents published a message last night regarding the Kherson-based Petrovsky machine-building plant:

“There are about 20 tanks, Smerches (large-calibre MLRS, – Ed), and some MLRS. In the evening, several more Ural trucks also arrived. They say it’s full of equipment, they ask to strike.”

At 2:13 EEST, a local Kherson Telegram channel wrote:

“Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the positions of orcs (Russians, – Ed.) in Nova Kakhovka. UPD. Also, there was a strike on orcs at the Petrovsky factory. […] The information is not confirmed! We are waiting for the report OpCommand South.”

This morning’s video shows new damage to a workshop building allegedly at the Kherson machine-building plant:

According to the morning report of Ukraine’s General Staff,

“[On Sep 23, the Ukrainian Army’s] missile troops and artillery hit 6 control points, more than 20 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 3 air defense positions, and 4 warehouses with ammunition.”

However, the General Staff’s report doesn’t specify the areas of the strikes, moreover, the local reports suggest that attacks on Nova Kakhovka and Kherson facilities took place past midnight, i.e. on 24 September which means that they may be mentioned in later reports today and tomorrow morning.