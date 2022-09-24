In Russia-occupied parts of Ukrainian south, the occupiers summon for mobilization men who earlier received Russian passports instead of Ukrainian

In Russia-occupied parts of Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts, the occupation authorities began issuing mobilization summonses to men of conscription age who earlier accepted occupiers’ proposal to renounce Ukrainian citizenship and received passports of the Russian Federation, Ukraine’s General Staff informed.

Servicemen of the Russian occupation forces continue to commit illegal actions against the civilian population, continue looting. For example, according to available information, in occupied Melitopol of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the so-called “Kadyrovets” troops seized a warehouse of agricultural machinery and are trying to sell off the property.

