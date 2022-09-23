Ukraine plans to use Russia’s frozen assets to finance recovery from war – PM Shmyhal

“The long-term recovery of Ukraine will cost hundreds of billions and must not be financed by Ukrainian taxpayers or the taxpayers of our partners. Such a large-scale reconstruction should take place with Russian funds,” Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a press briefing for the media outlets in New York.

“The frozen Russian assets amount to $300 to $500 billion. Ukraine is lobbying for the adoption of a new international agreement to confiscate these assets. The aggressor must pay its price, and its funds must become the main resource for our large-scale reconstruction,” he explained.