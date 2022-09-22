Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan not to take part in war against Ukraine

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan introduced criminal responsibility for participating in war against Ukraine, Anadolu Agency reported.

Kyrgyz can face imprisonment for a period of 5 to 10 years with possible property confiscation for violation of anti-war law.

Uzbekistan citizens can face up to 10 years in prison for participating in hostilities on the territory of foreign countries.

Kazakhstan citizens in its turn, can be imprisoned for 5 to 9 years for participation in armed conflicts in foreign countries.