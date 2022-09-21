The belief that Ukraine is in a long war is most destructive, Fukuyama says

“Much essentially depends on the emergence of a turning point in the war, because the most destructive thing is the belief that Ukraine is in a long war,” Francis Fukuyama, American philosopher and political economist said in an interview in Ukraine Now. Vision of the Future project.

“In the summer, The Economist published a cover story about Ukraine and Russia under the title How to Win a Long War. If people believe that this is going to be a long war that will last for years, that’s a bad situation, because that’s what prompts all the outside forces to start putting pressure on Ukraine to start making concessions. So I really think you need some kind of fracture. If Kherson could be liberated in the coming months, it would be a very powerful demonstration that Ukraine still has many military capabilities,” he added.

Sanctions will actually be more effective than people imagine, Fukuyama said adding that first of all they work “in terms of technology, because a lot of Russian industry, including the military, actually depends on Western technologies.”

Commenting on the energy situation, he said, “For political reasons, I think Europe will eventually turn away from Russian energy. But this is obviously politically difficult and will take time.”

“I really believe that everything now depends on the success of military operations and the flow of foreign support. I am delighted with what Ukraine has achieved this year in stopping Russia and putting up such an inspiring resistance. I think your country is an inspiration to the entire free world. I would like us to have the kind of self-patriotism and devotion that you have demonstrated in Ukraine everywhere. So congratulations! Keep it up! I think you will win in the end and then we can talk about rebuilding the country in a better way,” Fukuyama said.