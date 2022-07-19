President of Slovakia allowed four citizens to fight against Russia in Ukraine – spokesperson

The President of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, granted four citizens of the country permission to fight against Russia on the side of Ukraine, her spokesperson said in his interview with dpa.
“In these four cases, Ms. President followed the recommendations of the three ministries: for internal affairs, defense, and foreign affairs,” he said.
A philologist by education, in 2003-2007 Yuri worked as a journalist in a Luhansk online media. He was born and lived all his life in the peaceful provincial city of Luhansk, where nothing serious happened. Until 2014.
Now he is an IDP. Follow Yuri on twitter: @loogunda
