Russians will likely say that 70% came, 75% voted for in Kherson pseudo-referendum, Oblast deputy head says

The “referendum” will have no legal consequences either for Ukraine or for the world community, the Deputy Chairman of the Oblast Council Yuriy Sobolevsky wrote.

According to his information, the Russian occupiers plan to draw a turnout of about 70% of voters, of which about 75% will allegedly vote “yes”.

“Our people who remain in the territory of the Kherson Oblast should, first of all, ignore this show. In no case do not go to the polling stations and do not create a crowd for the enemy,” Sobolevskyi emphasizes.

Earlier, Russians brought political technologists and propagandists to the Oblast in order to legitimize the process of holding the “referendum” as much as possible.