Putin’s speech is an escalation but not a surprise, Stoltenberg says

“Putin’s speech demonstrates that he war is not going according to President Putin’s plans. He has made a big miscalculation,” NATO chief Stoltenberg told Reuters adding it is “an escalation but not a surprise…we will stay calm and continue to support Ukraine.”

