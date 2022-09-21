“Locals hate us. Ours rape their women,” Russian soldier says in intercepted call

“Locals hate us all here. Ours [Russian soldiers] rape local women,” a Russian soldier says in a phone call intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine. He also complains that there is no chance for him to return to Russia and says that Russian soldiers did not advance in recent months.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to