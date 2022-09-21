“Locals hate us. Ours rape their women,” Russian soldier says in intercepted call

“Locals hate us all here. Ours [Russian soldiers] rape local women,” a Russian soldier says in a phone call intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine. He also complains that there is no chance for him to return to Russia and says that Russian soldiers did not advance in recent months.
