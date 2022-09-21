Exhumation continues in Izium: 263 bodies of the dead have been removed

As of 20 September, 263 bodies of the dead, including the bodies of two children, were removed from the mass burial site in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, which was under Russian occupation since March, press service of the police of the Oblast informs.

There are 450 burials of murdered and tortured Ukrainians on the territory of the forest, as well as one military mass grave. The police report that the bodies are in a state of putrefactive changes, so the investigation will have more detailed information after conducting forensic medical examinations, which have already been scheduled.

Upon visual inspection, some of the bodies show signs of torture, in particular, some have tied hands and stab wounds. Investigators are also working in the discovered torture room in the Izium district.