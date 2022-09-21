27 kamikaze drones, bought by Lithuanians in fundraising campaign, will arrive in Ukraine in October-November

The kamikaze drones purchased by Lithuania with funds collected within the Legion Of Boom are to be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in October-November, as was stated by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Lithuania Petro Beshta at an online briefing on Wednesday, the correspondent of Ukrinform reports.

The diplomat recalled that since the beginning of the Russian aggression, Lithuania has provided military aid to Ukraine in the amount of about 120 million euros, which is approximately 0.2% of the country’s GDP.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas announced on August 26 that Lithuania will purchase 37 kamikaze drones for Ukraine with the funds raised by the Legion of Boom fundraising campaign for arms for Ukraine, organized by Lithuanian journalist Andryus Tapinas and dedicated to Ukraine’s Independence Day on 24 August. According to Tapinas, by the time the collection was completed, Lithuanians had donated 1.545 million euros.

As Tapinas reported on Facebook, 27 Polish Warmate kamikaze drones will be purchased for 1 million euros, and their manufacturer, WB Group, will provide ten more drones to Ukraine free of charge.