Zelenskyy called for the expansion of sanctions in response to the Russian-instigated increase in gas prices above 2,000 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters.

“Using Gazprom, Moscow is doing everything to make this winter the toughest for European countries. Terror must be answered. Sanctions must be answered,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

https://youtu.be/XXf2eCFUErw