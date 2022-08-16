Mail and pension fund among 600 Russian objects blocked by Ukraine’s IT Army in August

Over 600 resources were blocked in first 2 weeks of August, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation reported. Apart from online services of Russia’s mail and the Pension Fund, the IT Army was said to block online banking services and videoconference platforms.

“Every day, IT workers and activists of the cyber front block the online resources of the enemy.



Thanks to this, it is possible to shake up all important spheres of life in the Russian Federation. This weakens the economy and lessens sponsoring of war,” the statement said.