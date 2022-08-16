Mail and pension fund among 600 Russian objects blocked by Ukraine’s IT Army in August

Latest news Ukraine

Over 600 resources were blocked in first 2 weeks of August, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation reported. Apart from online services of Russia’s mail and the Pension Fund, the IT Army was said to block online banking services and videoconference platforms.

“Every day, IT workers and activists of the cyber front block the online resources of the enemy.

Thanks to this, it is possible to shake up all important spheres of life in the Russian Federation. This weakens the economy and lessens sponsoring of war,” the statement said.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags