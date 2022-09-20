Ukraine finds 2 Russian torture chambers in village liberated from Russian troops

Prosecutors of the Derhachivsky District Prosecutor’s Office inspected 2 torture chambers in Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast. The village was liberated by Ukrainian Army on September 11.

The chambers were set up in the basements of the railway station and a local shop. Russian soldiers forcibly detained civilians and subjected them to torture, and physical and psychological violence. At the moment, work is underway to establish all victims of Russia’s war crimes. Law enforcers are gathering evidence to bring war criminals to justice.