Secondary Russian command center, ammo discovered in liberated Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast

Latest news Ukraine

On the outskirts of the liberated Balaklia, Kharkiv Oblast, officers of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) found the secondary command center of the Russian military equipped in one of the city’s buildings.

“Among other things, the Rashists (Russians, – Ed.) brought a whole arsenal of ammunition to the [command center]. They hid them in the basement, which was carefully concealed,” the DBR’s report reads.

DBR discovered dozens of ammunition boxes, including various-caliber shells for guns, tanks, mortars, and other ammunition. Also, the agency officers found two infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition. DBR handed over the discovered ammunition and equipment to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags