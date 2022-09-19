Secondary Russian command center, ammo discovered in liberated Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast

On the outskirts of the liberated Balaklia, Kharkiv Oblast, officers of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) found the secondary command center of the Russian military equipped in one of the city’s buildings.

“Among other things, the Rashists (Russians, – Ed.) brought a whole arsenal of ammunition to the [command center]. They hid them in the basement, which was carefully concealed,” the DBR’s report reads.

DBR discovered dozens of ammunition boxes, including various-caliber shells for guns, tanks, mortars, and other ammunition. Also, the agency officers found two infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition. DBR handed over the discovered ammunition and equipment to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.