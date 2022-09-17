Two Donetsk villages liberated, unofficial reports from military suggest

Donetsk Oblast's Shchurove and Dibrova liberated by the Ukrainian military. Screenshots from videos. 

Ukrainian soldiers published two videos showing hoisting the national flags in two villages located between the Ukrainian-controlled Sloviansk and Russian-occupied Lyman in the northeast of Donetsk Oblast. The villages are Shchurove and Dibrova.

Both villages lie on the left bank of the Siverskyi Donets river which had been under full Russian control in this area until recently.

There was no official confirmation of the liberation so far, however, both videos neither show any fighting nor even contain remote battle sounds, which suggests that the Ukrainian military really is in control of the villages. The videos could have been filmed sometime earlier.

Area of Sloviansk-Lyman in Donetsk Oblast with the names of the liberated villages marked by red ovals. Map: DeepState

Shchurove

Today soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the liberation of the village of Shchurove in Donetsk Oblast from the Russian forces. A video published today shows a Ukrainian soldier holding the national flag inside the bell tower of the local church in Shchurove saying that his unit has liberated the village at about 1 p.m.

Dibrova

Another video shows the Ukrainian soldier saying that Donetsk’s Dibrova is now under the control of the Ukrainian army while a soldier in the background is hoisting the national flag on a communication tower in the village.

Having re-taken the two villages, Ukraine expands its bridgehead on the Russian-controlled bank of the Donets further threatening the Russian forces deployed in Lyman.

Situation in Ukraine’s east in the southeast of Kharkiv Oblast and the northeast of Donetsk Oblast. Map: DeepState

