Ukraine negotiates air defense systems with 5 countries

Ukraine is negotiating with 5 states about air defense systems, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, answering the questions of Yevropeyska Pravda after today’s talks with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

He emphasized that closing the sky from missile attacks would be a key factor in guaranteeing security in Ukraine, and he expects the fulfillment of the obligations of two partner states – the USA and Germany.

“Air defense and anti-missile defense are a priority for us. We have started talks and there is a positive result regarding the supply of (US-Norwegian system) NASAMS and (German) IRIS-T. We expect several systems from Germany, but we have not received any yet. Likewise as well as from the US,” he said.

However, Ukraine’s negotiations are not limited to these two partners, Zelenskyy added: “In addition, we are determined to work with France and Italy. I am also determined and have not yet received a positive reaction from Israel.”

The President does not count on further expansion of the range of possible suppliers of such systems. “There are not so many states that are able to guarantee the closure of the sky from the point of view of air defense. That is why it is necessary to solve this issue around these five states,” he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the delay in the delivery of air defense systems has resulted in the loss of Ukrainian lives. “But Germany is not to blame for the fact that Russia is hitting Ukraine with missiles. Only Russia is to blame for this. This must also be understood,” he stressed.

Earlier, the German ambassador to Ukraine mentioned the terms of delivery of IRIS-T systems to Ukraine, but Ukraine would like to shorten the wait. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also agreed to speed up delivery. Meanwhile, in August, the Pentagon concluded a contract for the purchase of two NASAMS batteries for Ukraine.