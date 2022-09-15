EU to allocate € 100 mn for restoration of Ukrainian schools

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the allocation of 100 million euros for the restoration of schools that were damaged or completely destroyed by the Russian invaders, Ministry of Education reports.
As of September 1, 2,405 educational institutions suffered from Russian shelling. 270 schools were completely destroyed.
