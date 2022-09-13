Ukrainian Air Force shot down 2 Russian attack aircrafts – Air Force Command

Ukrainian Air Force shot down Russian Su-24 and Su-25 attack aircrafts over Kherson and Donetsk Oblasts accordingly. Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to the Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces, soldiers of the 160th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Odesa air command “South” and anti-aircraft gunners of the Shepetivskyi 11th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the air command “West” shot down Russian attack aircrafts.