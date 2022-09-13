Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in the areas of seven Donetsk Oblast’s settlements on Sep 12 – Ukraine’s General Staff

The Russian troops continue to focus on establishing control over the entire territory of Donetsk Oblast, according to the operational update by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces regarding the Russian invasion as of 6 a.m. on 13 September 2022. Russia’s other efforts have been directed at maintaining the temporarily occupied territories and disrupting the offensive of the Ukrainian troops in “certain directions,” the Staff says.

On 12 September, the Ukrainian forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Zayitseve, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, Bezimenne, and Novohrihorivka (all in Donetsk oblast).

According to the General Staff, Russia conducted a number of missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns, including Kharkiv and Lozova (Kharkiv oblast), Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), Vesela Dolyna, Zaytseve, Yuryivka, New York, Pervomaiske, Kamianka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Sukhy Stavok, Kostromka, Bila Krynytsia, Myrne (Donetsk and Kherson oblasts). In total, September 12 saw two Russian missile strikes, 25 air strikes, and 11 MLRS attacks on military and civilian facilities in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted nine strikes damaging seven Russian strongholds and troop and equipment concentration areas, and destroying two positions of his anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed.

“Over the past day, units of missile forces and artillery hit command and control points, areas where the enemy’s manpower and combat equipment are concentrated. The radio-electronic warfare complex, the “Zoopark” radar station, artillery units and ammunition depots fell into the affected area,” the General Staff reported.

“Up to 200 bloody war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers” are recorded every day on the temporarily occupied and already liberated Ukrainian territories, the Staff says.

Mine danger in liberated towns and villages remains high, with more than 70,000 km² in ten oblasts mined with ammunition and explosives.