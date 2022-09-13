Russia lost 350 troops in Ukraine on Sep 12, total of 53,300 troops since Feb 24, – Ukraine’s General Staff

According to the estimations of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on 12 September the Russian forces lost about 350 troops in Ukraine. The Russian losses of equipment on that day include seven tanks, 22 armored vehicles, 11 pieces of artillery, 17 cruise missiles, one aircraft, and three air defense systems, according to the Staff.

In total, the Russian losses amid its full-scale invasion of Ukraine that started on 24 February are as follows, according to the Ukrainian General Staff:

  • about 53300 troops (+350 on 12 September);
  • 2,175 tanks (+7);
  • 4,662 armoured personnel carriers(+22);
  • 1,279 pieces of artillery (+10);
  • 311 pieces of MLRS (+0);
  • 165 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+3);
  • 244 aircraft (+1);
  • 213 helicopters 213 (+0);
  • 904 operational-tactical level UAVs (+1);
  • 233 cruise missiles (+17);
  • 15 warships and boats (0);
  • 3,469 transport vehicles and fuel tanks (+6);
  • 117 pieces of special equipment(+0).
