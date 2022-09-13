Recent Kyiv Security Treaty proposals strengthened comparing to negotiating positions in March

During the 7 months of the war, Ukraine’s positions have strengthened, which is reflected in the latest proposals of the Kyiv Security Treaty represented by Ukrainian President’s Office Head Andrii Yermak and the 12th Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen. Compared to the negotiating positions in March, Ukraine is demanding stricter security guarantees.

Differences between the proposals of the Kyiv Security Treaty by Andrii Yermak and Anders Fogh Rasmussen in September and Ukrainian negotiating positions in Istanbul in March:

  1. March: Russia and China among potential security guarantors
    September: Russia and China are not on the list
  2. March: Ukraine promises to change the Constitution and guarantees not to join NATO
    September: The aspiration to join NATO is enshrined in the Constitution, security guarantees cannot be an exchange for neutral status
  3. March: Security guarantees do not apply to Crimea and ORDLO
    September: The territorial scope of the guarantees extends to the entire territory within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.
  4. March: Ban on placing a foreign contingent in Ukraine, military exercises can be conducted only with the consent of the guarantors
    September: Joint training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and partners on the territory of Ukraine with foreign instructors and advisers; guarantees should not exclude any form of support to ensure Ukraine’s self-defense
  5. March: For the agreement to take effect, the Russian army must cross the border on February 23, 2022
    September: The guarantors must refrain from lifting the sanctions against Russia, agreed since 2014, until Moscow: a) stops its aggression against Ukraine; b) does not guarantee that it will not attack Ukraine in the future; c) does not compensate Ukraine for damages caused during the invasion.
