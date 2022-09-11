Ukraine plans to join EU in 2 years – PM Shmyhal

By the end of this year, Ukraine has the determination to fulfill all seven conditions set forth by the European Commission for granting a candidate status and to proceed to the negotiation process regarding EU membership, stated Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the Yalta European Strategy Annual Meeting held in Kyiv on 9-10 September.

“We will move at a very fast pace. We have analyzed how other countries paved this way. It took 5, 7, and 8 years. We have the ambition to complete this journey in a maximum of two years and achieve our goal of being a full-fledged member of the European Union,” said the Head of the Government.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine had defended its civilizational choice and would prolong its advancement toward the West.

