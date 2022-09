Local sources reported that at about 5 a.m., a Russian ammunition warehouse came under fire in the industrial area of Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast. The attack caused a fire and multiple detonations at the facility.

As of 7:30 the Russian ammunition depot was still burning.

