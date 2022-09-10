Ukrainian troops enter Izium, Kharkiv Oblast (video)

Ukrainian flag in izium, Kharkiv Oblast on 10 September 2022. Photo voa Twitter/volodarskijo

A video emerged of Ukrainian social media showing the Ukrainian troops securing the checkpoint at the entrance to the city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast. The narrator in the video says that the Ukrainian troops are already in the city:

Ukrainian troops at the entrance to Izyum The soldier says the a scouting company of the 35th Airborne Brigade with the 3rd SFO regiments are already in Izium.

📹via @aronets pic.twitter.com/gbtRmLaCma — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 10, 2022

Ukrainian officials haven’t yet confirmed the liberation of the key city of Izium, which has been the second major goal of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Earlier today Russian Telegram channels linked to the Russian military claimed that the Russian forces have already abandoned Izium:

Russian Telegram channel claims that occupied Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, has fallen and Russian forces retreat to occupied Luhansk Oblast (unconfirmed) Later edit removed the mention of the retreat.https://t.co/KIBGyeyDWI — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 10, 2022