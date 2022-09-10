Ukrainian troops enter Izium, Kharkiv Oblast (video)

Ukrainian troops enter Izium, Kharkiv Oblast (video)

Ukrainian flag in izium, Kharkiv Oblast on 10 September 2022. Photo voa Twitter/volodarskijo 

A video emerged of Ukrainian social media showing the Ukrainian troops securing the checkpoint at the entrance to the city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast. The narrator in the video says that the Ukrainian troops are already in the city:

Ukrainian troops near the city sign of Izium. Screenshots from a video. ~

Ukrainian troops near the city sign of Izium. Screenshots from a video.

Ukrainian officials haven’t yet confirmed the liberation of the key city of Izium, which has been the second major goal of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Earlier today Russian Telegram channels linked to the Russian military claimed that the Russian forces have already abandoned Izium:

 

