Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 198: The Ukrainian army liberates more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast ~~

Article by: Zarina Zabrisky

The Ukrainian army liberated more than thirty settlements that were temporarily occupied by the Russian invaders and captured an estimated 2,500 square kilometers in Kharkiv Oblast as of September 9. Lead elements of the Ukrainian army advanced up to 50km into previously Russian-held territory on a narrow front in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Kremlin is rushing resources to Kharkiv Oblast in response to effective Ukrainian operations. In the liberated territories, communities are coming back to life. Ukrainian forces are continuing counteroffensive operations in southern Ukraine. 1,300 “kadyrivtsy” unit arrives at the Kherson Oblast. The United Nations released a report detailing poor Russian treatment of Ukrainian POWs and detained civilians. IAEA Director-General called for an immediate cessation of all shelling in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the critical situation that may lead to a nuclear accident.

Daily overview — Summary report, September 10

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 10/09/22. pic.twitter.com/UYtCPxI3Ad — Ukraine War Map (@War_Mapper) September 10, 2022

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, September 8, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below.

Show the Content The one-hundred-ninety-eight (198) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a russian military invasion continues. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk oblast, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of the Kherson oblast, part of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts. The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance with high intensity, continues to take measures to improve the logistical support of its troops. A further threat of air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine. Over the past day, the enemy launched 13 missile and 23 air strikes against objects on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, infrastructure was affected in the areas of Velyki Prokhody, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Maryinka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vilne Pole, Poltavka, Mali Shcherbaky, Bilohirya, Ternovi Pody, Blahodatne, Suhy Stavok, Kostromka and Bezimenne settlements. The situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions has not changed significantly. In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes on civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Slavhorod and Velyka Pysarivka settlements of the Sumy oblast. In other directions, the russian occupiers shelled military and civilian infrastructure with tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and rocket artillery: in the Kharkiv direction – in the areas of the settlements of Dmytrivka, Prudyanka, Zolochiv, Sosnivka, Duvanka, Udy, Liptsi, Peremoha, Momotove, Borshchova; in the Sloviansk direction – in the areas of the settlements of Sloviansk, Dolyna, Krasnopillya, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Mykilske, Dibrivne; in the Kramatorsk direction – near Serebryanka, Kryva Luka, Sydorovo, Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka and Spirne; in the Bakhmut direction – in the areas of Zaitseve, Mykolayivka Druha, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut and Yakovlivka settlements; Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodyane, Karlivka, and Pervomaiske were shelled by mortars and barrel artillery in the Avdiyivka direction; in the Novopavlivskyi direction – in the areas of Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Mykilske, Vugledar, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Bogoyavlenka, Neskuchne, Vremivka; in the Zaporizhzhia direction in the areas of settlements of Novoandriivka, Hulyaipole, Charivne, Novosilka, Shcherbaki, Vilne Pole, Malynivka, Orihiv, Novopil. In the South Buha direction, the enemy continued shelling along the contact line. In addition, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs – 36 flies were recorded. To strengthen the russian group in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, a unit of the so-called “kadyrivtsy”, numbering up to 1,300 people, formed according to national characteristics, arrived. Defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut and Pervomaiske settlements. In general, in recent days, more than a thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been liberated from the occupiers. In some directions, units of the Defense Forces wedged themselves into the enemy’s defenses to a depth of up to 50 km. More than thirty settlements that were temporarily occupied by the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region were liberated or taken under control. During the day, in order to support the actions of the land groupings, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 33 strikes – an ammunition depot was destroyed, damage was inflicted on almost 25 strongholds and places of accumulation of manpower and equipment. Air defense units of our troops destroyed two UAVs and one guided air missile in different directions. Over the past 24 hours, as a result of the fire of rocket troops and artillery of our land groupings, eighteen command and control points of various levels, areas of concentration of enemy manpower, means of anti-aircraft defense and electronic warfare, artillery units and more than twenty warehouses with ammunition, fuel and oil were damaged. Meanwhile, in the liberated territories, the de-occupied communities are coming back to life. Demining of the area is underway. Units of the National Guard of Ukraine are conducting stabilization measures. The work of the National Police has been resumed. The police are recording numerous crimes committed by the enemy on Ukrainian soil, and are ready to counter provocations and the infiltration of subversive and intelligence groups. The local population is immediately provided with all possible help, because the occupiers left behind destroyed infrastructure, destroyed houses of civilians and heaps of scrap metal.

Military Updates

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated and taken control of more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region as of 10.20 pm, September 9, 2022, said President Zelensky.

🇺🇦took control of 30 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, Zelenskyy said "Units of National Police returning to liberated settlements of Kharkiv Oblast. I want to thank today our scouts, spec forces, 14th brigade..We gradually taking control of new settlements" https://t.co/0dDsaQ6OVk — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 10, 2022

Special forces of the Special Operations Center “A” of the SBU, together with the fighters of the Defense Forces, officially confirmed the liberation of Balakliya in Kharkiv and Vysokopilya in the Kherson Oblasts.

The Russian invasion is a failure, according to CIA director William Burns. “Six months after a very tough war, Ukraine launched a counter-offensive, and the Russian invasion can only be seen as a failure,” he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin had grossly underestimated the courage and military potential of the Ukrainians. “Not only has the weakness of the Russian armed forces been exposed but there will be long-term damage to the Russian economy and generations of Russians.” While the final chapter of the war in Ukraine has yet to be written, “it’s hard to see the course of Putin’s military campaign as anything but a failure,” Burns said.

The Russian army is reportedly transferring equipment from the so-called “O” group, which previously operated in Luhansk and in the north Donetsk Oblast to the Kharkiv Oblast.

Russians try to escape from positions in Kharkiv direction,🇺🇦intel reports Due to lack of logistics, they retreat disorganizingly. Bicycles taken from locals used to leave combat positions.Many go on foot.Some call wives; ask🇷🇺Def Min to take them out of🇺🇦https://t.co/omxhdPSc7s — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 9, 2022

️Russian “elite” 237th Guards Air Assault Regiment of the invaders ceased to exist, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces may return Crimea in 2023 but the West must provide the support necessary for a complete military victory for Ukraine, said ex-commander of the US Army Ben Hodges. After six months of full-scale fighting, the Russian Armed Forces still control less than 20% of the territory. And the ability of the Russians to attack is already “practically exhausted.” “

Russia has a three-year supply of missiles but only less than 200 Iskanders, according to the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky. The Russian Federation saves the Iskander missiles and launches outdated S-300s in Ukraine that have been in storage for more than 30 years. There are about 7,000 of them in total which can last for three years. “According to the estimates, they could produce 150–180 Sistem Kalibr missiles a year. And they already store the stock that they have because about 70% of the components are not Russian-made,” Skibitsky said.

Ukrainian soldiers singing the anthem. The video was likely filmed before the offensive in Kharkiv direction pic.twitter.com/YeeOJmwCxl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 9, 2022

Regional Updates

There are early unconfirmed reports mostly from Russian sources that Ukrainian troops have activated south of Izium, and are assaulting on Sviatohirsk and Lyman. pic.twitter.com/QnOJ4JPzpo — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 9, 2022

In the Donetsk Oblast, the Russian troops began the withdrawal of military equipment from Mariupol, said the adviser to the mayor of the city Petr Andryushchenko. Vehicles are moving towards Berdyansk.

14 people were injured, including 3 children, in today's Russian shelling of Kharkiv city center 3, 11, and 15 years old children were injured, Oblast Head reported. Acc to preliminary data, shelling was carried out with Uragan surface-to-air missiles https://t.co/M4ZjXVJskJ pic.twitter.com/dq4rHJwjsQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 9, 2022

In the Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian troops fired from MLRS at the city of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, a kindergarten and one of the gas stations were damaged. 14 injured, including three children. An educational institution, a school, and a sports infrastructure facility were also shelled.

Cleansing of the area is underway in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv Oblast. According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the police and other services are returning to the liberated settlements, the work of state bodies is being restored and assistance is being provided to the population. He added that restoration of the damaged infrastructure and preparation for the heating season will begin in the near future. The Ukrainian authorities will carry out filtration measures to identify collaborators and Russian agents in the liberated Balakliya.

In the Sumy Oblast, the Russian army launched an airstrike on a hospital. The number of casualties is TBC.

In the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian troops launched two cruise missiles.

In the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the electronic warfare complex Moscow-1, the estimated value is $ 57 million. In total, 9 such electronic warfare systems are in service with the Russian army.

Blahodativka in Kherson Oblast is reportedly under Ukrainian control Soldiers shared a video of a Ukrainian flag raising over yet another village in the south: "This is the flag that will waive in every city and village of our sovereign independent state. Glory to Ukraine!" pic.twitter.com/VpLGrThUWM — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 9, 2022

In the Kherson Oblast, the Russians use residents of the village of Bolshaya Aleksandrovka as a “human shield,” according to the General Staff. At the moment, the village is closed for entry and exit.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, in occupied Crimea, hackers switched the broadcasting of the Russian television to Zelensky’s speech. Before the president’s address, a warning was shown urging Ukrainians in Crimea to stay away from the military facilities of the Russian Federation.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Ukrainian forces launched offensive operations in the south of Kharkiv Oblast on 06 September 2022. Lead elements have advanced up to 50km into previously Russian-held territory on a narrow front.

Russian forces were likely taken by surprise. The sector was only lightly held and Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns. A Russian force around Izium is likely increasingly isolated. Ukrainian units are now threatening the town of Kupiansk; its capture would be a significant blow to Russia because it sits on supply routes to the Donbas front line.

With Ukrainian operations also continuing in Kherson, the Russian defensive front is under pressure on both its northern and southern flanks.

Losses of the Russian army

As of 10 September, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:

About 49,000 Russian soldiers died in the war in Ukraine, states the document of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. A Russian opposition leader Mikhail Khodorkovsky published a document issued by the Russian Ministry of Finance, which states that 48,759 soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces were killed during the war in Ukraine. 361 billion rubles were allocated as monetary compensation for the dead soldiers, and the Ministry of Finance is asking for almost another trillion rubles. The losses of “L/DPR” are not taken into account. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of September 9, approximately 51,900 invaders have already died in Ukraine. A Russian opposition leader Mikhail Khodorkovsky published a document issued by the Russian Ministry of Finance, which states that 48,759 soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces were killed during the war in Ukraine. 361 billion rubles were allocated as monetary compensation for the dead soldiers, and the Ministry of Finance is asking for almost another trillion rubles. The losses of “L/DPR” are not taken into account. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of September 9, approximately 51,900 invaders have already died in Ukraine. A leaked letter from the Russian Finance Ministry says that as of 28.8., 361.4 billion rubles have been paid to the families of the deceased

For each fallen soldier,it's 7.4 million rubles

‼️ In total,this gives 48,759 confirmed dead

Missing and DPR + LLR soldiers are not counted pic.twitter.com/QCEuXOMFrG — Mikhail Khodorkovsky (English) (@mbk_center) September 9, 2022

Humanitarian

Russia banned the UN from visiting the facilities where Ukrainian prisoners of war are kept. This is also alarming because observers have evidence of ill-treatment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Matilda Bogner, head of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine. She added that the cases of torture and humiliation of Ukrainian defenders documented by the UN can be considered war crimes. This is also alarming because observers have evidence of ill-treatment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Matilda Bogner, head of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine. She added that the cases of torture and humiliation of Ukrainian defenders documented by the UN can be considered war crimes.

️️Environmental

Naftogaz announced a new lawsuit against Gazprom due to payment for gas transit.

Shelling has caused a complete blackout in #Enerhodar and compromised the safe operation of the nearby #Zaporizhzhya NPP. This must stop & a Nuclear Safety & Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) agreed immediately. An NPP can never be a pawn of war. https://t.co/jMMf7jk12S pic.twitter.com/7djejJe80G — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 9, 2022

️IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi called for an immediate cessation of all shelling in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the critical situation with the power supply to the plant. According to him, the shelling led to a complete blackout in Enerhodar and put the operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at risk which significantly increases the risk of a nuclear accident. “The shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must stop,” Grossi stressed. It is necessary to immediately create a safe zone around the ZNPP. “A nuclear power plant can never be a pawn of war,” he said.

Critical situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border as the queue of 2,600 trucks stretched for 58km The crisis is due to increased volume of Ukriane's land exports & strike of Polish drivers who lost the priority passage of empty trucks due to huge volume https://t.co/2v7uhIiHmH pic.twitter.com/gef97WSyXQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 9, 2022

Legal

Brussels calls to “thoroughly review” visas issued for Russians. "We must not be naive, Putin's goal is to destroy the EU," Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “We cannot exclude that ppl come with aim of provoking a social revolt, violence, make propaganda” https://t.co/qbP7wbRCju — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 9, 2022

The Council of the EU approved the decision to completely suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia.

Support

70% of German citizens are in favor of continuing supporting Ukraine, even if it leads to higher energy prices 21% believe Germany should no longer support Ukraine if gas and electricity prices are rising due to this, acc to Politbarometer project of ZDF https://t.co/D5nvrGBqrB pic.twitter.com/oGx6M126eG — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 9, 2022

The European Union agreed on the allocation of 5 billion Euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, as announced by the Minister of Finance of the Czech Republic Zbynek Staniura. The funds will be used to ensure the operation of the country’s critical infrastructure and state institutions.

The Ministry of Defense of Poland offered the allies to buy Krab self-propelled guns for Ukraine from Warsaw. At the fifth meeting in the Ramstein format, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that such an investment would help Poland increase the production potential of defense industry enterprises.

New Developments

North Korea adopted a new doctrine, according to which the country is assigned the right to launch a preventive nuclear strike. “North Korea reserves the right to launch a preventive nuclear strike against the enemy if Pyongyang considers a threat from it to the state or its leader Kim Jong-un inevitable,” local television said after Kim Jong-un’s speech.

Ukraine sees the biggest decline in GDP in 10 years, according to Bloomberg. The reason for the fall in GDP, the agency calls “national infrastructure, exports, and consumption that collapsed due to the war.” The largest decline in the history of the last decade is now observed. In the second quarter, the Ukrainian GDP fell by 37.2% year on year.

World Bank, EU Commission & Ukraine’s govt estimated cost of reconstruction and recovery in🇷🇺due to🇺🇦aggression Currently it amounts to at least $349 bn and this figure is expected to grow in coming months as war continues. Sum exceeds🇺🇦2021 GDP 1.5 times https://t.co/6nEUvLcMix — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 9, 2022

Ukraine plans to receive war reparations from Russia in the amount of at least $300 billion, according to Justice Minister Denys Malyuska. “We want compensation for all the damage that Russia has inflicted on Ukraine with its war of conquest,” he said. According to the head of the Ministry of Justice, the damage caused to Ukraine by the Russian invasion is estimated to be much higher, but the figure of $ 300 billion corresponds to the international assets of the Central Bank of Russia, frozen under sanctions. During the September session of the UN General Assembly, Ukraine plans to submit a resolution on the creation of a new mechanism that would make Russia pay for the invasion. Ukraine also demands access to the frozen assets of Russia, Russian state-owned companies and the confiscated property of Russian oligarchs.

Assessment

On the war.

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of 9 September, 2022:

Ukrainian forces have captured an estimated 2,500 square kilometers in Kharkiv Oblast in the Kharkiv area counteroffensive as of September 9. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi stated on September 8 that Ukrainian forces liberated over 1,000 square kilometers between September 1-8 – a day before Ukrainian forces reached the southern approach to Kupyansk and the Oskil River on September 9. Ukrainian forces are likely clearing pockets of disorganized Russian forces caught in the rapid Ukrainian advance to Kupyansk, Izium, and the Oskil River, given the influx of observed pictures of Russian prisoners of war in the past 48 hours. Ukrainian forces may collapse Russian positions around Izium if they sever Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) north and south of Izium. Ukrainian forces continued to advance on Kupyansk and towards Izium on September 9, and are undertaking measures to isolate the Russian Izium grouping of forces. If Ukrainians are successful in severing the Russian GLOCs, then they will have an opportunity to create a cauldron around Izium and collapse a major portion of the Russian positions in northeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is rushing resources to the Kharkiv City-Izium line in an attempt to halt Ukrainian advances after Ukrainian forces achieved remarkable operational surprise. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Kremlin wires published footage of Russian military convoys reportedly en route to reinforce Kupyansk, Izium, and the general Kharkiv direction but did not acknowledge Ukrainian successes in the area.[3] While Russian milbloggers largely welcomed the reports of reinforcements, some criticized the Kremlin for first relocating units away from the Kharkiv City-Izium line, only to deploy them again to the same location. Russian forces have been redeploying out of southern Kharkiv Oblast to reinforce Donetsk Oblast and the Southern Axis to address the threat of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast and to resume offensive operations west of Donetsk City for several weeks. The successful Ukrainian counteroffensive is upending the Kremlin’s effort to make Izium an economy of force area. Some milbloggers also noted that September 10 will be a decisive day if Russians are unable to generate reserves and capable command in time. The Kremlin is refusing to publicly address Ukrainian successes in Kharkiv Oblast, but the counteroffensive likely prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to convene a meeting with top Russian security and political officials on September 9.[7] The Kremlin did not discuss the topic of the security council meeting, and the Kremlin’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin will not comment on the “situation around Balakliya and other events in the special operation zone.” Peskov directed all inquiries regarding the issue to the Russian MoD. Ukraine’s counteroffensive operation in Kherson Oblast to degrade Russian forces on the Southern Axis is continuing simultaneously with Ukrainian operations on the Kharkiv City-Izium line. Ukrainian forces are continuing to target Russian pontoon and ferry crossings daily, which indicates a long-term commitment to consistently destroying re-emerging Russian GLOCs. Ukrainian forces are maintaining a strict operational silence in southern Ukraine, which may appear as if Ukrainian forces are not advancing. Ukrainian forces are also likely operating in several directions in Kherson Oblast. Key Takeaways Ukrainian forces have captured an estimated 2,500 square kilometers in Kharkiv Oblast in the Kharkiv counteroffensive as of September 9.

The Kremlin is rushing resources to Kharkiv Oblast in response to effective Ukrainian operations.

Ukrainian forces reached the outskirts of Kupyansk and are advancing on Izium from the northwest, north, northeast, and southeast as of September 9 and will likely sever Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCS) to Izium within the coming days.

Ukrainian forces may have advanced north of Hrushivka towards a Russian logistics hub in Velykyi Burluk, northeastern Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are continuing counteroffensive operations in southern Ukraine, including interdicting Russian GLOCS, and degrading Russian morale.

Russian forces conducted ground assaults north of Kharkiv City and across the Eastern Axis.

The United Nations released a report detailing poor Russian treatment of Ukrainian POWs and detained civilians.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian invasion