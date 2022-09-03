Russo Ukrainian War. Day 192: EU to provide $6 billion in aid to Ukraine

Russia continues the disinformation operation on the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukrainian officials reported positional battles in unspecified areas of Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian forces are continuing to strike Russian ground lines of communications in Kherson Oblast. Russian forces conducted ground attacks in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces continue sustaining significant losses in southern Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s military. Russia started conducting air reconnaissance in the regions of Ukraine bordering Belarus. Ukrzaliznytsia transported 42% more grain in August in comparison to July. ️Zaporizhzhia NPP launches the 5th power unit after an emergency shutdown. Ukraine imposed sanctions against Putin’s daughters. EU to provide $6 billion in aid to Ukraine. A majority of Russians reportedly still support the Russian war in Ukraine.
The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, August 24, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below.
Military Updates
Russian forces continue sustaining significant losses in southern Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s military.
Russia started conducting air reconnaissance in the regions of Ukraine bordering Belarus. Deployment of UAV units of the RF Armed Forces was discovered in Brest, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Regional Updates
30 craters left after Russian strike in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
🇺🇦civilians walked several kilometers to escape 🇷🇺occupation
According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):
- Since 29 August 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been conducting renewed offensive operations in the south of Ukraine. One element of this offensive is an ongoing advance on a broad front west of the Dnipro River, focusing on three axes within Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast.
- The operation has limited immediate objectives, but Ukraine’s forces have likely achieved a degree of tactical surprise; exploiting poor logistics, administration and leadership in the Russian armed forces.
- With fighting also continuing in the Donbas and Kharkiv sectors, a key decision for Russian commanders in coming days will be where to commit any operational reserve force they can generate.
Losses of the Russian army
As of Sunday 24 August, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:
️️Environmental
Ukrzaliznytsia transported 42% more grain in August in comparison to July due to the end of Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports. Overall, the company increased freight transportation by 5% in August compared to July.
Russian military equipment was removed from ZNPP before the visit of the IAEA mission
️Zaporizhzhia NPP launches the 5th power unit after an emergency shutdown, said Energoatom. The power unit was turned off as a result of another mortar attack by the Russian occupation forces. Currently, the station has two power units that produce electricity. No information on the operation of equipment and security systems is available.
What’s the worst that can happen at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant? Four scenarios
The vessel Lady Zehma blocked the Bosphorus on route from Ukraine to Turkey. The ship ran aground due to a faulty rudder. According to the Turkish Coast Guard General Directorate, the 173-meter vessel anchored in Bebek Bay. Traffic along the Bosphorus Strait has been suspended. Lady Zehma is one of six ships with agricultural products that left Ukrainian ports on August 30.
Humanitarian
Legal
FSB is looking for Ukrainians, people who don't support 🇷🇺war against 🇺🇦, to blame them for terrorist attacks
Campaign is designed to create negative image of Ukrainians as terrorists & identify people who are spreading undesirable opinions on the war https://t.co/ya5ytV1BKE
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 2, 2022
Ukraine imposed sanctions against Putin’s daughters. The government has expanded the sanctions list against Russia to include Vladimir Putin’s daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova. In total, the new sanctions affected 99 individuals and 178 legal entities, including officials of the national banks of Russia and Belarus, the Tsargrad group of companies and enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.
Support
Denmark to provide winter gear for Ukraine’s military.
Finland prepares the 8th batch of military aid for Ukraine. The Finnish Defense Ministry announced the aid package worth $8.2 million but did not disclose the content, delivery time or location. Reuters reported earlier that this latest donation will bring the total value of Finland’s aid to Ukraine to $92.2 million since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Russian “KAMAZ” left without engines. Chinese company Weichai Power Co. Ltd has suspended its deliveries. The PRC authorities warned the corporation against cooperation with the sanctioned company of the Russian Federation, the Russian media write.
G7 countries to set a price ceiling for Russian oil. The decision to limit prices for oil purchases from the Russian Federation is planned to be made on December 5. This will help reduce the Kremlin’s export earnings, but for the solution to be as effective as possible, the support of European countries, as well as states that buy Russian oil in large volumes, such as India, will be required. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes that the establishment of a price ceiling for Russian oil will deal a powerful blow to the finances of the Russian Federation, as well as reduce inflation in the United States.
New Developments
Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled a number of decrees on the formation of a Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group for the Peaceful Settlement of the Situation in Donbas.
Mykhailo Podoliak stressed again that Russian troops must leave Ukraine in order for negotiations to start. “Russia must leave the entire territory of Ukraine. That is, the war can only end if the Russian army goes beyond the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine, including Crimea and Donbas.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz considers it necessary to continue negotiations with Putin. “I met with the Russian president in Moscow at a long table. I spoke with him on the phone many times. And I say clearly that I will continue to do so,” Scholz said. He also does not believe that Germany should force the rejection of Russian gas to its own detriment.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for continued dialogue with Russia. He said that France should “assume that we can always continue to talk to everyone,” “especially those with whom we disagree.” “Who wants Turkey to be the only power in the world that continues to negotiate with Russia?” Macron asked.
Kazakhstan is heading towards distancing itself from Russia, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev/ In circulation — a new economic course, de-Russification, judicial reform, and amnesty for participants in the January events under the motto “We need the unity of the country.” In addition, political reform was announced: early presidential elections, limiting the presidency to one 7-year term, simplifying the registration of political parties.
Assessment
- On the war.
The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of Saturday 23 August, 2022:
Russian and proxy officials are solidifying their narratives surrounding the Ukrainian counteroffensive to amplify false claims that the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast is detrimental to Ukraine’s continued existence. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed on September 2 that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky planned the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast solely to create an illusion among “Western curators” that Ukrainian forces can conduct an effective counteroffensive.[5] Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) Deputy Interior Minister Vitaly Kiselyov claimed that Ukrainian forces’ engagement in the counteroffensive was (referring to the offensive in past tense) “collective suicide” and suffered high casualties.[6] Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed on September 1 that internal Ukrainian divisions will soon force the military conflict to end.[7] Russian milbloggers increased their amplification of these narratives on September 1-2 as the information space around the success and tempo of the Ukrainian counteroffensive remained murky.[8] Russian sources will likely continue propagating these false information narratives to exploit Ukrainian operational silence. As ISW has previously noted, complex counteroffensives cannot be resolved overnight or in a matter of days, and the Russian presentation of an immediate Ukrainian failure due to a lack of constant Ukrainian claims of territorial gains is a deliberate obfuscation of reality.[9]
Key Takeaways
- Independent polling showed that a majority of Russians still support the Russian war in Ukraine.
- Russian and proxy officials are solidifying their narratives surrounding the Ukrainian counteroffensive to claim it will debilitate the Ukrainian military.
- Ukrainian officials reported that positional battles are underway in unspecified areas of Kherson Oblast and that Ukrainian forces are continuing to strike Russian ground lines of communications (GLOCs), logistics nodes, and reinforcement efforts throughout southern and central Kherson Oblast.
- Russian forces conducted ground attacks south and northeast of Bakhmut and along the western and northern outskirts of Donetsk City.
- Russian forces continued targeting Ukrainian rear areas along GLOCs and may be reinforcing the Southern Axis by reallocating equipment from Russian rear areas in Donbas and Crimea.
- Ukrainian sources claim that Russia can pull an additional 300,000-350,000 military personnel from support units in Russia, Syria, Armenia, Tajikistan, Nagorno Karabakh, and Kazakhstan. These figures do not accurately represent the fact that support units placed into combat roles will not generate substantial combat power and are necessary for supporting combat, training, and other operations.
