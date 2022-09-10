Occupation authorities claim Russian troops leave Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast

Russian occupation authorities of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, have announced the Russian retreat from the town to Russia.

Russian occupation authorities of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, announce Russian retreat from the town Earlier today they claimed that Ukrainian troops moved towards Vovchansk through Khotomlia then captured Zarichne and Hontarivka and approached Vovchansk.https://t.co/Nkm0JfMBYc pic.twitter.com/e3E3KRUR4S — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 10, 2022

Earlier today they claimed that Ukrainian troops moved towards Vovchansk through Khotomlia then captured Zarichne and Hontarivka and, approached Vovchansk.