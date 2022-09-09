Statesmen of Latvia, Poland, Czechia, Slovenia honored on Kyiv Alley of Courage

Statesmen of Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia honored on Alley of Courage in Kyiv, Presidential Office of Ukraine reported.

In the presence of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits, and Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, statesmen of the partner countries who supported Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion were honored on the Alley of Courage on Constitution Square in Kyiv.

In particular, two new plaques were opened on the Alley of Courage, one of which is dedicated to President of Latvia Egils Levits, and the other to Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, former Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Jarosław Kaczyński, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala and former Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Janša.

Zelenskyy said that from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, Levits strongly condemned the actions of the Russians, calling them genocide of the Ukrainian people. Levits supported the initiative to deprive citizens of Latvia who back the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine of Latvian citizenship.

“It was one of the most difficult moments of the war. When the leaders of many countries did not yet believe in their own security, we had a very brave team,” Zelenskyy said.

Morawiecki repeatedly condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine. He emphasized that the free world should continue helping Ukraine by supplying weapons and taking steps in the humanitarian sphere.

Kaczyński strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and advocated for providing our country with all the necessary assistance.

After Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Fiala and his government defended the toughest sanctions against Russia and supports Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Janša expressed a firm position regarding the support of Ukraine. Since the first days of the war, Slovenia has provided military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.