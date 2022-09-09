Pentagon said what new military aid package for Ukraine includes

The next Presidential Drawdown of security assistance for Ukraine valued at up to $675 million includes, according to the Department of Defense:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

Four 105mm Howitzers and 36,000 105mm artillery rounds;

Additional High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARM);

100 Armored High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV);

1.5 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

More than 5,000 anti-armor systems;

1,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems;

Additional grenade launchers and small arms;

50 armored medical treatment vehicles;

Night vision devices and other field equipment.

In total, the United States has committed approximately $15.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021.

