Pentagon said what new military aid package for Ukraine includes

Latest news Ukraine

The next Presidential Drawdown of security assistance for Ukraine valued at up to $675 million includes, according to the Department of Defense:

  • Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • Four 105mm Howitzers and 36,000 105mm artillery rounds;
  • Additional High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARM);
  • 100 Armored High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV);
  • 1.5 million rounds of small arms ammunition;
  • More than 5,000 anti-armor systems;
  • 1,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems;
  • Additional grenade launchers and small arms;
  • 50 armored medical treatment vehicles;
  • Night vision devices and other field equipment.

In total, the United States has committed approximately $15.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags