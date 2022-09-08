US to give another $675 mn in security aid to Ukraine

Speaking at the opening of the fifth Rammstein meeting of the international coalition militarily helping Ukraine in Germany, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that on 7 September, President Biden approved another tranche of US aid to Ukraine for up to $675 mn, Suspilne reported.

According to Austin, the package will include 105 mm howitzers, artillery ammunition, HARM missiles, Humvees, armored ambulances, and artificial intelligence systems.