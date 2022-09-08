Pentagon develops ways to support Armed Forces of Ukraine in long run – media

Latest news Ukraine

The Pentagon is developing ways to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the medium and long term, in particular at least five years after the end of the war with Russia.

CNN writes that the analysis is being conducted jointly with the Ukrainian side, and if it is approved by US President Joe Biden, it will lead to multi-year contracts for the sale of weapons to Ukraine and the creation of a long-term military training program.

