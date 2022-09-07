Ukrainian oligarch’s companies evade payment of taxes – Bureau of Economic Security

Companies connected to Ukraine’s oligarch Dmytro Firtash didn’t pay about $3 million of taxes. Companies carry out wholesale trade in mineral fertilizers.

“The company-beneficiary fictitiously purchased mineral fertilizers from the mentioned companies, in order to increase the tax credit from the value added tax. Such actions led to the fact that more than 108 million UAH were not received in the state budget of Ukraine,” Bureau of Economic Security reported.

Dmytro Firtash is in the list of the richest Ukrainians. Last year he was included in the NSDC sanctions list.