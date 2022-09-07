Kherson direction saw three Russian ammo depots, 15 artillery pieces destroyed – Op. Command South

Security Service of Ukraine's Alpha special unit on a mopping up mission in Vysokopillia, Kherson Oblast, liberated by the armed forces on 4 September. Source

The Ukrainian counter-offensive operation continues in Kherson Oblast.

In its summary of the developments in southern regions on 6 September, Ukraine’s Operational Command South reported that Ukrainian troops destroyed another three Russian ammunition warehouses in Hola Prystan, Tomyna Balka, and Snihurivka (Kherson Oblast).

According to the Command, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian operational-tactical level drone Orlan-10 down in the Mykolaiv district, and a Russian ground-attack aircraft in Kherson Oblast’s north:

“Trying to hold the occupied lines, the enemy once again used the tactics of air strikes in the direction of Bilohirka, Kostromka, Sukhyi Stavok, and Bezymenne. For which he paid handsomely with an attack aircraft as the Su-25 was successfully ‘landed ahead of schedule’ by our anti-aircraft missile units,” the report reads.

Meanwhile, the Command says, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 13 strikes on 6 September, while the rocket and artillery units “carried out more than 250 fire missions.”

The Russian losses of 6 September in the southern direction, according to the Operational Command South, include:

  • 83 troops;
  • 5 tanks;
  • 12 howitzers Msta-B and Msta-S;
  • 3 Giatsint artillery pieces;
  • 3 armored vehicles.

