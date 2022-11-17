Police found 991 bodies of civilians in de-occupied areas of Donetsk, Mykolayiv, Kherson, Kharkiv oblasts

After the de-occupation of Ukraine’s territories, Ukraine’s law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 991 civilians in the territories of the Donetsk, Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson Oblasts liberated from the Russians, Head of analytical department of the National Police of Ukraine Oleksiy Sierhieyev said at a briefing at the Military Media Center.
“The police provided stabilization measures and restored law and order in 577 settlements. The work of 15 police units was resumed. 3,559 war crimes were documented,” he added.
According to him, National Police explosives officers removed 33,000 explosive items.
