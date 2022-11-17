Police found 991 bodies of civilians in de-occupied areas of Donetsk, Mykolayiv, Kherson, Kharkiv oblasts

After the de-occupation of Ukraine’s territories, Ukraine’s law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 991 civilians in the territories of the Donetsk, Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson Oblasts liberated from the Russians, Head of analytical department of the National Police of Ukraine Oleksiy Sierhieyev said at a briefing at the Military Media Center.

“The police provided stabilization measures and restored law and order in 577 settlements. The work of 15 police units was resumed. 3,559 war crimes were documented,” he added.

According to him, National Police explosives officers removed 33,000 explosive items.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian war crimes