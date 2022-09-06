Two servicemen suspected of allowing a child to shoot a grenade launcher at arms exhibition

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation reported the suspicion of two military personnel involved in the wounding of children at the arms exhibition in Chernihiv.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 10 years.

The suspicion was reported to the serviceman who allowed the child to pull the trigger, and to his commander, who ordered subordinate servicemen to bring the weapons to the exhibition for demonstration. The persons were detained, a petition will be submitted to the court to choose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention.

During the weapons demonstration, one of the servicemen allowed the child to pick up an equipped rocket-propelled anti-tank grenade (RPG-26) and pull the trigger. As a result of the shooting, at least nine people were injured, six of whom were children.