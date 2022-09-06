Two servicemen suspected of allowing a child to shoot a grenade launcher at arms exhibition

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation reported the suspicion of two military personnel involved in the wounding of children at the arms exhibition in Chernihiv.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 10 years.

The suspicion was reported to the serviceman who allowed the child to pull the trigger, and to his commander, who ordered subordinate servicemen to bring the weapons to the exhibition for demonstration. The persons were detained, a petition will be submitted to the court to choose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention.

During the weapons demonstration, one of the servicemen allowed the child to pick up an equipped rocket-propelled anti-tank grenade (RPG-26) and pull the trigger. As a result of the shooting, at least nine people were injured, six of whom were children.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags