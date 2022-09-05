Ukrainian hackers used fake profiles of girls to trick Russians into revealing their military base – FT

The Ukrainian group Hackyourmom used fake profiles of attractive women on social media sites to trick Russian soldiers into sending photos that were geolocated and later used by the Ukrainian military to blow up a military base in occupied Melitopol, FT writes.

This was one of the many hacking operations Hackyourmom undertook; others included hacking webcams to track Russian military movements, tricking Russian TV to play information about Ukrainian military casualties, bringing down Russian websites, canceling AirSerbia flights, and hacking and leaking the databases of Russian military contractors.