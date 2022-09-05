Lithuanian sci-fi film to be distributed in Russia without permission

Vesper, a science-fiction film by Lithuanian director Kristina Buožytė and French director Bruno Samper, is being advertised and planned to be distributed in Russia and Belarus without the producers’ knowledge, BNS, LRT.LT informed.

In February 2021 Ukraine’s Top Film had acquired the distribution rights for Vesper in the CIS countries but the movie was only completed in March 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Now, one of the producers Asta Liukaitytė says, “We categorically oppose the screening of our film in the aggressor countries” and that the movie crew could not have foreseen that the partners would choose to distribute the film in Russia and Belarus.

“This is not compatible either with the radically changed situation or with humanity and moral standards. We immediately stopped any cooperation with the company as soon as information about this affront came to us from third sources,” she added.